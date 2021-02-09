Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
The Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a $420 million bond and called for an election.
- The money would be used to build a second high school, another middle school and elementary school, without raising property taxes.
- The election is scheduled for May 1.
- Get the details here: Lubbock-Cooper Board of Trustees approves $420 million bond proposal, calls for election in May
Registration begins today for the Hale County Health Department’s first COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
- Vaccines will be available for people who fall into the Phase 1A or 1B categories.
- The clinic takes place Wednesday at the Ollie Liner Center in Plainview.
- Read those details here: Mayor of Plainview enthusiastic about Hale County Health Department’s first vaccination clinic
Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins today.
- House Democrats charged him with incitement of insurrection, saying his claims of election fraud led to the attack at the U.S. Capitol.
- The president’s attorneys say the trial is unconstitutional.
- Live coverage can be found here: Trump’s historic second impeachment trial to begin in Senate
Scientist with the World Health Organization are set to release initial findings in a report on the origin of COVID-19.
- The team of 15 has been on a fact-finding mission for around two weeks.
- Since that time they have concentrated efforts around Wuhan, China, despite Chinese governmental interference.
- Read the findings here: WHO says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
