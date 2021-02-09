Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Trump’s second impeachment trial starts today, Lubbock-Cooper calls for bond election, Plainview gears up for first round of vaccines

February 9, 2021

The Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a $420 million bond and called for an election.

Registration begins today for the Hale County Health Department’s first COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins today.

Scientist with the World Health Organization are set to release initial findings in a report on the origin of COVID-19.

