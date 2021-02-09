First jury trial in Lubbock County amid pandemic on track to begin next month

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in nearly a year, a jury trial is scheduled to begin in Lubbock County.
The State vs. Joe Salinas is slated for March 1 in the 365th district court.
The Abernathy father is accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2017 and has been jailed for two years so far.
“When you don’t have trial settings, sometimes you don’t get the resolutions that you might be getting when you do in fact have trials,” the Honorable Judge Trey McClendon explained. “We’re eager to get back.”
McCclendon, who serves the 137th court, says jury trials have been on hold since the pandemic hit.
In Lubbock County, district court judges mainly focus on either civil or criminal cases.
But to adjust for the backlog everyone will be pitching in, despite the type of case.
“We’re gonna have an all hands on deck approach with our judges as far as trying cases,” he explained.
Though ZOOM has become regular procedure for guilty pleas and bond hearings in the last year, it will be the “old-fashioned way” for a trial of peers.
“Body language, eye contact, how you act is often as important as what you say,” McClendon said. “And there’s no substitute for doing it in person,” he added.
Jury selection usually takes place in a packed courtroom, but now Voir Dire will take place over at the Civic Center, at least for now.
“We’re watching the COVID clinics, and they’re not using the Civic Center on Mondays, but if that changes we might need to find another place where we can do it,” he said.
Judge McClendon wants to ensure no chances are being taken.
In December, the courthouse lost one of its own, the Honorable Judge Ruben Reyes of the 72nd court.
“The best way to honor the person that we lost is to do it the right way and to do it safely,” McClendon said.
If cases spike again, he says, it is back to square one.
“Ultimately, it’s not a difficult decision if it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
The courts are working closely with public health authorities as they continue to move forward.
