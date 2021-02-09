Goodbye 70s

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front has been draped across the area much of the day. As it slowly pushes west overnight, we’ll see some increasing cloud cover and freezing fog, especially areas east of Lubbock. With that fog, we may even see some light freezing drizzle in a few spots but most areas should remain dry.
TONIGHT: Low of 28, increasing clouds and some fog, ESE 10
TUESDAY: Cloudy/foggy start with sunshine by the afternoon, high of 57, S 10-15
As we move further into the week, temperatures will drop not once, but twice before the weekend leaving us with extreme cold. This forecast has been a little tricky in terms gauging the exact strength of the cold. As of right now, highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits are expected by the weekend, with a slim chance for some snow flurries on Saturday.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.