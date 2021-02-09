KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Anduin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Anduin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Anduin is a 1-year-old pit who has been with the shelter for about three months.
He loves to play with others and is a longer-stay dog who desperately needs a home. He is also up-to-date on his vaccinations, is neutered and has a microchip.
Anduin’s adoption fees for Friday, Feb. 5, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buster
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.