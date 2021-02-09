Lubbock man rescued from balcony during house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Socorro Carrasco was in bed Sunday night, when he awoke to the smell of smoke.
He opened his bedroom door to find a wall of it.
“Got out that door when I realized I wasn’t able to go out through my bedroom door,” Carrasco explained.
He waited on the balcony until help arrived.
Even though he was in danger, he says he was more concerned about the three-month-old he knew was inside.
“As soon as I saw them over there on the sidewalk, you know safe and everything, I was up there, I was like okay they’re all out. That’s fine, that’s great. Thank God. I was really worried about that kid,” Carrasco said.
He says he’s thankful for Lubbock Fire Rescue, who helped him reach safety.
Before the crew arrived, Carrasco says onlookers told him to jump, but something kept him calm.
He says he just knew it wasn’t his time.
He reflected on a story his mother told, when she once lost control of her vehicle.
“And she said, you know what, at no time at all did I ever think I was going to die. And I kind of felt that yesterday, last night. You know, I wasn’t freaking out because I knew I wasn’t going to die, you know,” Carrasco said.
Carrasco lost her a few months ago.
“Losing something a second time again reminds me just how humbling it is to rebuild yourself, and not to worry about much when you have so much support, and you’re able to support yourself and all that good stuff, so,” Carrasco said.
Carrasco is a stand-up comedian in Lubbock.
He’s part of the comedy group Hub City Laughs.
He’s lived in the apartment-style home, for the second time, for the last 5 months.
The “Monster House,” near 17th St and Avenue V, used to be an art fraternity, where musicians, writers and creative minds like himself, lived.
“It’s got a history to it. A lot of talented people have stayed in these bedrooms. So he wants to renovate it and I really hope he does. And I really hope that as soon as he does, that a younger generation of talented kids will find it in themselves to stay here,” Carrasco said.
He says most of his belongings are salvageable, but his dog didn’t make it out.
Seven adults and two children were displaced.
Lubbock Fire Rescue has not determined the cause of the blaze.
There were no smoke detectors inside the house.
