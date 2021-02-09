Robert Taylor to retire as CEO of United Family, hands down duties to Sidney Hopper

Active in the Lubbock community, Taylor provided leadership to the Lubbock Area United Way and is a past president of Salvation Army, leading a capital campaign for a new building. In 2020, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce tapped Taylor with the Champion for Business award, and he was their 2013 Business Person of the Year. A past president of Southwest Rotary with a passion for growing young entrepreneurs, Taylor has taught in high school business classes and chaired the Lemonade Day board for several years. Third graders participating in the Lemonade Day curriculum learn financial literacy, draft a business plan and give away some of their profits to a community cause of their choosing, through a one-day lemonade stand.