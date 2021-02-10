City of Slaton Administrator announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Slaton is preparing its search for a new city administrator.
This shake-up comes five days after KCBD aired its investigation into the city’s use of taxpayer dollars.
Mike Lamberson, 58, announced his intent to retire at the end of April, during last night’s monthly city council meeting, ahead of the special election in May.
In an email today, Lamberson informed KCBD Investigates Reporter Kasie Davis that while the council is preparing to fill his position, they will not do so until there is a full council to make that decision.
The May election was originally scheduled for two council positions, which are up for re-election. But a special election was also called to replace the positions held by city commissioners Charlie Haynes. Jr., And Weldon ‘Squeaky’ Self.
Lamberson’s announcement follows last week’s story, during which our team brought to light that Lamberson owns “Smokin’ Chief Firearms,” a gun store in Slaton, which has a very important customer, the city of Slaton - and Lamberson’s current employer.
A business relationship which appears to be a conflict of interest based off the city’s charter.
Lamberson said he had been contemplating retiring from his role as city administrator for a while, but said once COVID hit he felt like he needed to stick around.
“I’ve been doing this a long, long time. I’ve had a few health issues, but I’ve been working through that and getting through that,” Lamberson said. “My plans are to stay in Slaton as my home base and travel about, when not doing a few sideline businesses that I have done over the years.”
Yesterday’s announcement came at the end of the meeting, after Mayor Lynn Nowlin made a statement regarding our story.
Find links to that statement, as well as Lamberson’s announcement, below:
