Coldest forecast in a decade

This morning, once again, areas of low visibility in freezing fog and drizzle. We’ve received reports of slick spots, mainly on bridges, overpasses, and flyovers - elevated roads. Allow extra drive time and distance between vehicles, slow down, brake earlier but gently, and use your low beams. Even during the day. That helps other drivers to see your vehicle through the fog. The same is true in rain, snow, and blowing dust.