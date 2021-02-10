Coldest forecast in a decade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I call your attention to the weather, particularly temperatures, in my 7-Day Forecast. I expect our coldest weather in at least several years, if not several decades, this weekend. In addition, I expect accumulating snowfall. And potential frostbite.
First, our weather between now and then.
This morning, once again, areas of low visibility in freezing fog and drizzle. We’ve received reports of slick spots, mainly on bridges, overpasses, and flyovers - elevated roads. Allow extra drive time and distance between vehicles, slow down, brake earlier but gently, and use your low beams. Even during the day. That helps other drivers to see your vehicle through the fog. The same is true in rain, snow, and blowing dust.
There is a thin layer of ice on other above-ground surfaces such as cars, stairs, and decks.
This afternoon chances are slim we will get to enjoy the return of sunshine as we did the past couple days. Generally it will be cloudy and chilly. Lubbock will peak in the mid-40s.
Tonight will be cloudy and cold. Once again, areas of low visibility in freezing fog/drizzle are likely to return.
Thursday, again, begins cloudy with areas of low visibility in freezing fog/drizzle likely. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy and very chilly. The Lubbock area high again is expected to be in the mid-40s.
Friday will be cloudy and cold. Morning wind chills will range from 5 below to 5 above. Highs will run from the low 20s in the far northeast to the upper 30s in the far southwest.
Friday night will be cloudy and cold with a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers. Wind chills will continue to run from about 5 below to 5 above. That is, near zero.
Saturday will be cloudy and very cold, with a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers. Light accumulation is possible by late in the day.
Saturday night through Monday morning there is a chance of accumulating snow. It will be cloudy and frigid with lows in the single-digits and highs in the teens (Lubbock vicinity).
Low wind chills may result in frostbite if not properly dressed outdoors. Also, the cold weather may lead to some hazardous travel conditions.
You’ll find more detail, including the chance of snow and forecast wind chill values, in the forecast section here on our Weather Page. Just click/tap outside of this window and scroll down the page just a bit.
Up to this point this winter, Lubbock’s coldest high temperature was 32° (January 10) and the coldest low was 13° (January 12). On only seven dates in the past ten years has Lubbock recorded single-digit temperatures (Lubbock’s airport). The last time was three years ago, 4° on January 1, 2018.
The last time Lubbock officially was below 4° was about a decade ago.
