Comptroller Glen Hegar distributes $1.05 billion in monthly sales tax revenue to local governments

Facing the one-two punch of the pandemic and energy price declines, the Permian Basin saw several months last year with revenue down 20 to 30 percent over the year prior. That is not the case with this report. Midland’s monthly allocation of $6.1 million is down 4.32 percent compared to 2020. Year-to-date, Midland’s revenue is off 14.63 percent from 2020. Odessa’s monthly payment is up nearly 10 percent over last year. Year-to-date revenue in Odessa is down 10.13 percent.