Consider This: Government Accountability, Part 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last week I spoke about our commitment here at KCBD to hold government officials and politicians accountable.
Most recently, we aired the results of our investigation into the city of Slaton. Our probe revealed tax dollars being used to purchase expensive guns from a store owned by the city administrator. A clear conflict of interest and blatant violation of Slaton’s city charter. A city, I might add, who’s financial position is described by an auditor as quote: “not so healthy.”
Less than a week after our story aired, the Slaton city administrator announced his “retirement.”
Consider this: When we began looking into this situation, it was because the citizens of Slaton asked us to. That’s our job. To shed light on how local government spends our money and to hold them accountable for not following their own rules.
