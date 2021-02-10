Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Slaton City Administrator, Mike Lamberson, says he will retire at the end of Arpil.
- Lamberson said he was considering retiring, but then the pandemic hit and he changed his mind.
- Read more here: City of Slaton Administrator announces retirement
The United Kingdom COVID-19 variant is now spreading in Texas.
- Authorities have confirmed cases of the U.K. strain in Houston and Austin.
- So far, there are no confirmed reports of the variant in Lubbock.
- Read what doctors in Lubbock are saying from KCBD’s Blair Sabol: Highly contagious COVID-19 variant spreading in Texas
A gunman opened fire in a Buffalo, Minnesota health clinic, which left one death and four others injured.
- Police say the 67-year-old shooter was angry about the care he received at the clinic.
- He is now behind bars.
- Read more here: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
House impeachment managers will begin opening arguments today in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
- Democrats say he incited his followers before the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.
- The defense said Mr. Trump did not tell anyone to commit a crime.
- Read more here: Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
