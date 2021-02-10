Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Slaton administrator announces retirement, doctors warn of COVID variant spread in Texas, impeachment trial continues in Senate

By Michael Cantu | February 10, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 6:08 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Slaton City Administrator, Mike Lamberson, says he will retire at the end of Arpil.

What will the weather be like today?

The United Kingdom COVID-19 variant is now spreading in Texas.

A gunman opened fire in a Buffalo, Minnesota health clinic, which left one death and four others injured.

House impeachment managers will begin opening arguments today in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

