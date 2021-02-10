Grace Campus requesting donations to keep residents warm as temperatures drop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Grace Campus is asking for donations ahead of this extended period of extreme cold temperatures.
“The first go-to is heat so we have been driving all over town for the one-gallon propane bottles and kerosene for the heaters,” said Chris Moore, the Executive Director.
In addition to small propane tanks and kerosene, they’re asking for coffee, coffee cups, water bottles, face masks, and handwarmers.
Donations will be used to provide heat for the 71 residents living in tiny houses on campus.
“We always have people who call on us all throughout last year and this year, but we haven’t put a call for heating yet, but we are concerned for this time because of the length of time it will be below freezing.”
You can drop off donations at 1301 Avenue A.
