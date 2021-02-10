Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 9

By Pete Christy | February 9, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 11:12 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Tuesday night:

Girls

Aspermont 78 Lorenzo 61

SpringLake-Earth 53 Ropes 73

Panhandle 59 Lubbock Christian 38

Christ The King 4 Southcrest Christian 49

Midland Trinity 10 Trinity Christian 61

All Saints 38 Abilene Christian 39

Boys

Lazbuddie 50 Kress 64

Hart 40 Anton 61

Dawson 10 Meadow 65

Amherst 67 Cotton Center 64

Slaton 39 Idalou 58

Hale Center 39 New Deal 68

Lamesa 62 Denver City 51

O’Donnell 56 Lorenzo 39

Tahoka 40 Smyer 57

Ralls 70 Lockney 81

New Home 57 Post 54

Morton 36 Sundown 68

Dimmitt 61 Friona 44

Whitharral 56 Whiteface 50

Farwell 50 Olton 55

Spur 66 Patton Springs 64 OT/F

Abernathy 69 Shallowater 79

Motley County 40 Guthrie 53

Monterey 69 Abilene Wylie 39

Pecos 21 Seminole 88

Estacado 86 Big Spring 44

Seagraves 60 Sudan 56

Jayton 42 Paducah 54

SpringLake-Earth 52 Brownfield 55

Midland Trinity 64 Trinity Christian 81

Lubbock 36 Coronado 52

Snyder 37 Levelland 29

Christ The King 37 Southcrest Christian 41

Garden City 29 Borden County 60

Lubbock Cooper 46 Abilene Cooper 59

Hermleigh 36 Westbrook 52

Plainview 81 Caprock 45

Kingdom Prep 66 Ascension 45

