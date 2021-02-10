Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Tuesday night:
Girls
Aspermont 78 Lorenzo 61
SpringLake-Earth 53 Ropes 73
Panhandle 59 Lubbock Christian 38
Christ The King 4 Southcrest Christian 49
Midland Trinity 10 Trinity Christian 61
All Saints 38 Abilene Christian 39
Boys
Lazbuddie 50 Kress 64
Hart 40 Anton 61
Dawson 10 Meadow 65
Amherst 67 Cotton Center 64
Slaton 39 Idalou 58
Hale Center 39 New Deal 68
Lamesa 62 Denver City 51
O’Donnell 56 Lorenzo 39
Tahoka 40 Smyer 57
Ralls 70 Lockney 81
New Home 57 Post 54
Morton 36 Sundown 68
Dimmitt 61 Friona 44
Whitharral 56 Whiteface 50
Farwell 50 Olton 55
Spur 66 Patton Springs 64 OT/F
Abernathy 69 Shallowater 79
Motley County 40 Guthrie 53
Monterey 69 Abilene Wylie 39
Pecos 21 Seminole 88
Estacado 86 Big Spring 44
Seagraves 60 Sudan 56
Jayton 42 Paducah 54
SpringLake-Earth 52 Brownfield 55
Midland Trinity 64 Trinity Christian 81
Lubbock 36 Coronado 52
Snyder 37 Levelland 29
Christ The King 37 Southcrest Christian 41
Garden City 29 Borden County 60
Lubbock Cooper 46 Abilene Cooper 59
Hermleigh 36 Westbrook 52
Plainview 81 Caprock 45
Kingdom Prep 66 Ascension 45
