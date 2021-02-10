Increasing clouds, falling temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect increasing clouds again tonight, and likely, a better chance of freezing fog and freezing drizzle across the area. Temperatures will continue to plummet through the week and into the weekend with some of the coldest temperatures in years. Right now we’re forecasting a low of 4° Sunday morning. If we reach that, it will be the coldest since New Year’s Day 2018. If we happen to get down to 3° or 2°, it will be the coldest in 10 years. Not to mention the wind will make it feel below zero. This may also be the longest stretch of extremely cold weather we’ve experienced in several years.