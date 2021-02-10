Lubbock police warn of icy road conditions, multiple crashes reported

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are responding to multiple crashes reported Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions.
So far, police say there have been 25 crashes mainly near the South Loop and Marsha Sharp. No serious injuries have been reported. We will continue to update this story throughout the morning.
The eastbound on-ramp near the Marsha Sharp and 34th Street is blocked off. Police warn freezing fog has made roads slick and drivers should avoid bridges and overpasses.
The city expects freezing temperatures through the weekend that could reach as low as 0 degrees. City crews are salting roads and drivers are reminded to slow down and keep watch for these vehicles.
