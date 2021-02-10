Salvation Army Lubbock prepares for extreme cold weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As residents across the South Plains brace for the extreme cold weather, nonprofit organizations are gearing up, preparing to help those who don’t have a warm place to stay.
The Salvation Army Lubbock is adding more beds and preparing its Survive the Night truck for the freezing temperatures.
“Obviously with the temperatures getting into the teens, we do have to prepare a little more,” said Erica Hitt, Director of Social Services at Salvation Army Lubbock. “We know that the crowds are going to be a little more than we see on a typical cold cot night.”
Hitt says the organization has been adding more cold cot beds, “I would say this past season we’ve been averaging 25 to 30. We are prepared for 50 to 75.”
They’ve also been preparing its Survive the Night Response Truck Unit.
“We go out at six o’clock when it’s 30 degrees. We look for folks out on the street and provide them with blankets, and gloves, scarves, knit caps, and MRE’s (meals ready to eat) and water, hot coffee, and hot cocoa,” said Dave Freriks, Disaster Coordinator for Salvation Army Lubbock.
The truck will be deployed Thursday through Sunday night. Along with Food and hot beverages, the organization will be offering rides to its shelter so people will have a warm place to sleep.
“I’ve been homeless for quite some time and it’s getting to the point where the elements are just too much to bear at night,” said Luis Romero, currently staying at the Salvation Army shelter. “You’re extremely cold and I have really nowhere else to go. So I come for the cold cots, for a warm night and maybe some breakfast in the morning.”
The Salvation Army Lubbock needs your help to keep this going. They need donations of cold-weather gear including gloves, scarves, hats and beanies, blankets, and hygiene items.
If you would like to donate or if you need help, contact the Salvation Army at 806-765-9434 or visit them online here.
You can find more information on their Facebook page here.
