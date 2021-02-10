United Supermarket CEO steps down after 51 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 52 years with United supermarkets, Robert Taylor is stepping down as CEO and Sidney Hopper will take his place.
Robert Taylor’s career began under his father’s grocery chain and he soon became a part of United.
“I’ve been so blessed. My resume consists of two things. RC Tayler distributing, and United Supermarkets and I love both,” Taylor said.
But for Taylor—the people he worked with made his career special.
“When you have a fourteen, fifteen-year-old sacker they work for you a couple of years then ten years later they come back to see you and tell you thank you for all they learned and now they are up and running on their own career. That is so rewarding. That is better than the biggest check you could get”
His successor Sidney Hopper said Taylor’s legacy is growth.
“I can tell you that under Robert’s leadership there was more growth in that time than any other time in the 105 year history of the company,” Hopper said.
Here in Lubbock, Taylor has made an impact through united way, Salvation Army, Texas Tech University and currently serves on the downtown revitalization committee.
“So many people downtown, so few parking places it was so crammed with people downtown, so much hustle and bustle. So I have kind of, for years, tried to do things to bring that lifestyle back into Lubbock,” Taylor said.
Taylor will continue to stay involved with united food and beverages—a new project that consists of the new restaurant at Buddy Holly Hall, Rave On.
“Catering, banquet services and all the concessions and fabulous restaurants part of United Food and Beverages…it’s going to be really, really fun to stay close to that,” Taylor said.
