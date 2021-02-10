WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock virtual COVID-19 news conference for Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a virtual COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, Feb 10, at 11:30 a.m.
Panelists for the news conference will include Director of Public Health Katherine Wells, Mayor Dan Pope, and Dr. Ron Cook.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 57 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 148 recoveries and no additional deaths on Tuesday. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 47,530: 944 active, 45,896 listed as recovered and 690 total deaths.
As of 4:00 p.m. there are a combined 42 open hospital beds and 34 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System.
KCBD will livestream the news conference on Facebook and the KCBD news app.
