AD Hocutt defends Coach Beard after BIG 12 issues reprimand for double technical foul at West Virginia game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The BIG 12 Conference has issued a public reprimand of Texas Tech University men’s basketball coach Chris Beard for his actions during Tuesday’s game between the Red Raiders and West Virginia.
With 23.5 seconds left, coach Beard became upset with a call. Beard was given a double technical foul and ejection while protesting to the officials.
After the game, Coach Beard told press he likes and respects the officials, but “sometimes you gotta fight for your players.”
The BIG 12 Conference’s public reprimand, they say, comes in accordance with Big 12 Conference sportsmanship policies.
“Coach Beard’s conduct was inconsistent with sportsmanship expectations in the Big 12 Conference,” stated Commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a release issued Thursday. “He is being issued a public reprimand, and put on notice that any future sportsmanship violations may lead to a more severe penalty.”
After the release from the conference, Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt issued a release to Commissioner Bowlsby defending Coach Beard, saying this is his first technical foul in five years of coaching, adding: “Chris Beard exemplifies sportsmanship on the court and towards the officials.”
Hocutt responds to Bowlsby in closing: “I respectfully will state that it is our position that we have not violated the Other Misconduct policy of the Conference.”
