Coldest forecast in 5 decades

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The coldest weather in decades, and accumulating snowfall, highlight my forecast through the weekend.
Heading out be prepared for possible patchy ice and areas of low visibility in freezing fog and drizzle. Many schools are delaying their start. Schools which have notified us are included in our Closings and Delays section. Just click the link near the top of this weather page (after closing this story).
We’ve received reports of slick spots, mainly on bridges, overpasses, and flyovers - elevated roads. Allow extra drive time and distance between vehicles, slow down, brake earlier but gently, and use your low beams. Even during the day. That helps other drivers to see your vehicle through the fog.
This afternoon the cloud cover will decrease, giving way to a bit of sunshine around Lubbock. It may be the last sunshine we see until next week.
Patchy freezing fog/drizzle and areas of low visibility are likely to develop late tonight and persist into Friday morning. Otherwise it will be cloudy and cold.
Cloudy and cold Friday night, too, with a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers and freezing fog or drizzle. Wind chills will run from about 5 below to 5 above. That is, near zero.
Saturday will be cloudy and very cold, with a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers. Light accumulation is possible by late in the day.
Saturday night through Monday morning there is a chance of accumulating snow. It will be cloudy and frigid with lows in the single-digits and highs in the teens (Lubbock vicinity).
The forecast low wind chills may result in frostbite if not properly dressed outdoors.
I do expect snow Sunday and Sunday night. Data today points to widespread totals of 2 to 4 inches, and the potential for a few spots to top 6 inches. It’s still early for a snow total forecast so don’t be surprised to see changes to the outlook.
Check out the cold, forecast wind chills, and the snow chance in the forecast section here on our Weather Page. Just click/tap outside of this window and scroll down the page just a bit.
