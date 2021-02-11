DPS Offices delay opening due to inclement weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to inclement weather, DPS Offices will be closed or delayed opening Thursday.
Offices will open at 10:00 a.m. in Baylor, Clay, Floyd, Garza, Hardeman, Lubbock, Montague, Wilbarger, Haskell, Nolan and Young counties.
If you had a scheduled appointment at the Driver License Office, please check to make sure that your appointment time has not been affected.
Texas DPS would like to remind motorist to please be safe when traveling in these inclement conditions. If you have an emergency please call 911.
