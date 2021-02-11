First Alert Weather Days this Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The coldest temperatures since 1971 arrive by this weekend and will be in place until at least Tuesday. Along with the arctic chill, snow accumulations will occur late Saturday thru Monday noon causing travel issues for all of the South Plains.
Add to that wind chills well below zero creating dangerous conditions for anyone and pets outside.
Due to the dangerous winter weather developing we have designated Saturday through Monday as First Alert Weather Days.
Check on the elderly and vulnerable during this extended cold spell.
Make sure that your outdoor faucets and plumbing under mobile homes are protected from the arctic air.
Prepare areas for your pets to remain safe during this arctic episode.
Snowfall amounts will likely vary between 2-4 inches with some areas possibly receiving as much as six inches of snow.
Record lows could occur Saturday through Tuesday mornings over the area.
Temperatures may remain below into next Wednesday, depending on snow cover.
