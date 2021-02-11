KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Norrington

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Norrington, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Norrington is a 1-year-old male pit who has been with the shelter for about two weeks.
He is up to date on his shots, has been neutered and is microchipped. He’s still playful like any 1-year-old puppy would be.
Norrington’s adoption fees for Thursday, Feb. 11, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.