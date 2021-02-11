Lubbock County inmates ‘Step-up’ into emotional health, reducing violence upon release

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Inmates at the Lubbock County Detention Center are learning to control their emotions, through a program called Step Up.
At least 48 inmates at a time live in the same pod, on a journey to become more emotionally responsible.
“The majority of the individuals who come into are facility come right back out into our community, so we want to put them out into the community in a better condition that we found them.”
And remember, people in the county jail have not been convicted of a crime.
Before the courts label them a criminal, Captain Ryan Braus said programs like Step Up help them change the behavior that put them in jail.
“If we’re not doing the rehabilitation in the pre-trial phase then they are not getting it,” Braus said.
The Step Up program uses rational emotive based therapy to help inmates respond less violently and teach them ways to handle situations calmly.
“We believe that that leads to fewer instances of domestic violence or domestic assault. Or just different responses, whether that’s just violence in general,” Braus said.
It can also lead to better employment opportunities.
Advocates say that can slow generational cycles of crime by addressing root problems.
“When they get out they are better equipped to be better parents…better mentors, better role models for the people they are going to influence,” Braus said.
It’s a long process, individualized to each inmate.
Once they graduate, they take their tools to mentor other inmates.
“It helps that individual move through that process faster when they are with someone who has been in their shoes, who is reinforcing, telling them not to give up - because it is a difficult program.”
Braus says there are many programs, including programs for spiritual, educational and drug rehabilitation, but no matter the program, returning an inmate into society better than they came in is inspirational.
“When you listen to their words and how they have grown, that’s what makes a difference. It has nothing to do with the numbers or anything like that. When you hear it come from their mouth, their transformation, whatever that looks like and the sincerity. That is what makes all the difference,” Braus said.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.