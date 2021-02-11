Two being treated after possible carbon monoxide exposure in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a home in North Lubbock where two people are being treated for possible carbon monoxide exposure.
Lubbock police and fire responded to 3rd and Flint Thursday morning when the couple’s daughter found them both unresponsive in the home.
Investigators believe it may have been a gas or carbon monoxide leak.
At least one person was taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. KCBD is on scene gathering more information.
