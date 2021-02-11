US distances itself from Trump attempts to ban WeChat

FILE - This Aug. 7, 2020 file photo, Icons for the smartphone apps WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing. The Biden administration is backing off former President Donald Trump’s attempts to ban the China-owned messaging app WeChat, a day after it put a hold on a proposed ban of TikTok. A court filing Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 said the U.S. Commerce Department is reviewing was reviewing recent actions such as the TikTok and WeChat bans to see if the Trump administration’s efforts to ban them based on claimed national-security threats were justified. (Source: Mark Schiefelbein)