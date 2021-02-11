Weather models predict -3 temperature in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures Thursday morning fell to 19 degrees, but now the KCBD weather team is predicting Lubbock temperatures could reach a 50-year record low before the weekend is over.
In 1971, Lubbock reached -4 degrees, 50 years later Lubbock is on the brink of matching that record low with temperature forecasts at -3 degrees Sunday night.
KCBD Chief Meteorologist John Robison is also adding snow to the mix, predicting 2-4 inches locally and up to 6 inches in some parts of the South Plains.
Experts warn the bitter cold, combined with snow accumulation, could set the stage for a dangerous Monday morning commute.
Snow predictions are expected to change through the weekend. Get updates and track this winter event in real time by downloading the KCBD weather app.
