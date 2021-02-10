Winter Weather Advisory continues into Thursday; some schools delayed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of well-below normal temperatures over the South Plains. It was 30 degrees below the normal high of 58 degrees Wednesday, with an afternoon temp of 28 degrees. The high was even below the normal low temp of 29 degrees.
This pattern of winter weather continues into the weekend. Thursday may be a few degrees warmer and could pass the freezing mark in the afternoon. However, cold air will return by Friday morning and then the coldest air in many years will arrive by Saturday. It will remain very cold through early next week, especially if snow covers the area Sunday and Monday.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for most of the region through noon on Thursday. We will continue to have periods of drizzle, fog and the freezing fog and drizzle, along with very light snow through Thursday at midday.
This type of weather will produce icy areas on bridges, overpasses and walkways, along with low visibilities. Use caution as your travel across the region tonight and tomorrow through noon.
Thursday afternoon may briefly climb above freezing and maybe some limited sunshine as far east as Lubbock, but that will be it until early to middle of next week.
By this weekend, daytime highs will only climb to the low to mid teens and low 20s across all of the area.
Increasing winds will drop wind chill temps to well below zero, making for some dangerous wind chills over the South Plains.
The last factor to consider will be snow beginning late Saturday and continuing through Monday. Snowfall amounts may vary from 2 to 4 inches, but there is potential for heavier amounts of snow based on the track of the latest winter storm.
