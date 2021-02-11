Yoakum County mourns civic leader Jeannette Head

PLAINS, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family of Jeannette Head say she was a sounding board, a good citizen and a grandma who wasn’t ready to give up.
She died last week from complications from COVID-19.
Head was a director and bookkeeper for the Watermelon Roundup in Plains for 20 years.
The roundup draws more than 8,000 people to West Texas each year for free melons, live music, a car show and more.
Her granddaughter, Sharla Vantine, says Head was a gracious host to more than 100 vendors every Labor Day weekend.
“She was a go-getter, she made sure things got done. And I know the organizations she was a part of here in town, they’re going to grieve her as much as her family does,” Vantine said.
Head was involved in Yoakum County Connection, the blanket organization that runs the roundup.
Money raised from the event goes to supporting art in the community, through student scholarships, trips for theater and band competitions, and summer programs in the county libraries.
“She just had a passion for painting and saw a beauty in everything. She just wanted to, she wanted Yoakum County to be able to continue to experience and see the beauty in that. And through the arts, that’s possible,” Vantine said.
Head had also curated the Yoakum County Heritage and Art Museum since it opened in 2006.
YCC president Karen Williams says Head took pride in presenting her county’s history.
“She worked to keep it open, organized. When it was open, she made sure there were people there that knew what things were. No, that is not just a pair of shoes, that is, and then they’d tell the story behind it,” Williams said.
Head’s daughter, Deborah Sellers, says it will take three people to do the work she did for the county.
Williams says her spirit will live on in future Watermelon Roundups.
Jeannette Colleen Head was 78.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.