Buddy Holly Center select extended hours canceled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - (News Release) On Friday, February 12, 2021, the Buddy Holly Center will be cancelling its planned extended open hours until 7 p.m. due to winter weather advisories.
The center will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, February 12.
The exhibition will run through Sunday, March 21, 2021 in the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery. The Fine Arts Gallery is free and open to the public.
For more information about this exhibit, our virtual exhibition, or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org.
For artist features, artifact spotlights and more, join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.