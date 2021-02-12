Dangerous winter weather this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The coldest weather in decades, possibly a half century, will settle over the KCBD viewing and surrounding areas this weekend. This is dangerous cold for those not properly prepared. The danger will be compounded by hazardous travel conditions with the expected snowfall.
In a change of format, I’m first going to cover what I expect later in the period, because this is a rare severe weather event for West Texas. I’ll then cover what I expect between now and then.
Dangerous Cold
Sunday and Sunday night snow is likely across the KCBD viewing and adjacent areas. Hazardous road conditions are likely to develop. But, this time, more than the snow it may be the cold that is the most significant element of the event.
If you don’t have to travel, don’t. If you do (and do you really?), fully charge your cellphone, pack an emergency winter kit that includes a phone charger cable, blankets/sleeping bags, a change of clothing including shoes (in case yours gets wet), high-calorie food, drinking water, flashlight, fresh batteries, first-aid kit, large empty container with a plastic cover and toilet tissue (think about it), bag of sand or cat-litter, shovel, ice scrapper/brush, tow rope/chain, and jumper/booster cables.
May Be Coldest in a Half Century
The last time Lubbock* recorded a temperature below zero (°F) was in December 1989 (negative 2°F). More than three decades ago. The last time before that was January 1978. More than four decades ago.
If Lubbock reaches -3°F it will be the coldest temperature in half a century, since -4°F in 1971.
Lubbock’s all-time* coldest temperature is negative 17°F, recorded February 8, 1933. Second coldest is -16°F in January 1963.
Subzero wind chill values are expected Sunday into Monday. Such low wind chills can cause frostbite in under 30 minutes if not properly dressed for the outdoors.
Jody James with the Lubbock office of the National Weather Service noted that unless you’ve lived for a while in a place like North Dakota, you are not prepared for what’s on the way.
Evaluate your home’s readiness for the cold. Even if you haven’t had any serious issues with the cold this winter so far, our area hasn’t seen this cold in decades. Remember pets and livestock. Turn off sprinkler systems if you haven’t already. They should be turned off at the beginning of every cold season.
Accumulating Snow
Due to the cold the past few days and this weekend, the ground - and therefore roads - will be cold enough that nearly all (if not all) of the snow that falls will stick. That is, the ground is not warm enough to melt the snow that lands on it. This can lead to increased snow totals.
Data today continues to support a forecast of widespread totals of 2 to 4 inches, and the potential for a few spots to top 6 inches.
Before the Storm
This morning, like most this week, patchy freezing drizzle/fog is likely across all but the far western KCBD viewing area. Drivers may encounter patchy ice and areas of low visibility. Once again slick spots, mainly on bridges, overpasses, and flyovers (elevated roads), are possible.
Allow extra drive time and distance between vehicles, slow down, brake earlier but gently, and use your low beams. Even during the day. That helps other drivers to see your vehicle in fog and precipitation.
The bit of sunshine yesterday afternoon (around Lubbock) likely will be the last we see until next week.
This afternoon and tonight will be cloudy and cold. Light patchy freezing fog, freezing drizzle, even flurries are possible. I expect very little if any accumulation. That said, any ice at all creates treacherous roads. Please drive to conditions. Better safe than sorry.
Wind chills will run from about 5 below to 5 above. That is, near zero.
Tomorrow, Saturday, will be cloudy and very cold with a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers. Light accumulation is possible.
The chance of snow will gradually increase Saturday night through Sunday morning. Which will be cloudy and frigid with lows in the single-digits.
The Numbers
Check out the forecast record lows, the northern-like wind chills, and the snow chance, in the forecast section here on our Weather Page. As always, after finishing this story just click/tap outside of this window and then scroll down the page just a bit. Check back for possible updates.
Lubbock record low temperatures for February
12: 9° 1958 (and previous year(s))
13: 7° 1963
14: 12° 2004
15: 8° 1951
16: 13° 1979 (and previous year(s))
17: 0° 1978
18: -2° 1978
19: 2° 1978
Lubbock record low-high temperatures for February:
12: 23°
13: 23°
14: 25°
15: 30°
16: 27° 1979
17: 22° 1978
18: 26° 1936
19: 30° 2019
The Asterisk
*recorded at the airport, the City’s site of weather record. Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911. Data source is the National Weather Service.
