LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your Hoop Madness Girls Bi-District Playoff Scores for Thursday night:
Girls
Bi-District Playoffs
Thursday
Monterey 34 Amarillo 63
Lubbock Cooper 62 Palo Duro 46
Seminole 100 Clint 57
Snyder 28 Hereford 65
Alpine Lamesa ppd till Friday
Shallowater 59 Dalhart 46
Idalou 54 Spearman 47
Abernathy 23 Canadian 53
Brownfield 82 Presidio 19
Littlefield 88 Kermit 41
Tornillo 40 Muleshoe 68
New Deal 62 Bovina 43
Lockney 43 Vega 72
Sudan 96 Post 48
Plains 30 Ropes 57
Hale Center 47 Farwell 68
Ralls 47 Olton 49
Seagraves 27 New Home 78
Miami 27 Valley 41
Guthrie 51 Petersburg 39
O’Donnell 37 Jayton 42
Borden County 74 Meadow 44
Hermleigh Cross Plains ppd.
