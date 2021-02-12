Hoop Madness Girls Bi-District Playoff Scores

Hoop Madness Girls Bi-District Playoff Scores
By Pete Christy | February 12, 2021 at 12:51 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 12:51 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your Hoop Madness Girls Bi-District Playoff Scores for Thursday night:

Girls

Bi-District Playoffs

Thursday

Monterey 34 Amarillo 63

Lubbock Cooper 62 Palo Duro 46

Seminole 100 Clint 57

Snyder 28 Hereford 65

Alpine Lamesa ppd till Friday

Shallowater 59 Dalhart 46

Idalou 54 Spearman 47

Abernathy 23 Canadian 53

Brownfield 82 Presidio 19

Littlefield 88 Kermit 41

Tornillo 40 Muleshoe 68

New Deal 62 Bovina 43

Lockney 43 Vega 72

Sudan 96 Post 48

Plains 30 Ropes 57

Hale Center 47 Farwell 68

Ralls 47 Olton 49

Seagraves 27 New Home 78

Miami 27 Valley 41

Guthrie 51 Petersburg 39

O’Donnell 37 Jayton 42

Borden County 74 Meadow 44

Hermleigh Cross Plains ppd.

