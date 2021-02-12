Houston Texans part ways with J.J. Watt

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Houston Texans and defensive end J.J. Watt have parted ways after Watt requested a release from the organization.
The 3 time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and face of the Houston Texans franchise announced his departure with a video on Twitter Friday morning.
“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt said in a video posted to Twitter.
During last season, Watt expressed he was not interested in playing for a team going through a “rebuild.”
Watt had one year remaining on the contract he signed in 2014. He was owed $17.5 million in 2021, but his salary was not guaranteed. He is now free to sign with another team.
