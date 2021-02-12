KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harlow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harlow, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Harlow is a 5-year-old female Labrador Retriever mix who has been at the shelter for almost two months.
But don’t let her age fool you — she is very playful and loves to be with dogs that are close to her age. She is update to date on all her shots, spayed and microchipped.
Harlow’s adoption fees for Friday, Feb. 12, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Norrington
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.