Lubbock florists still delivering for chilly Valentine’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While the cold weather might keep couples at home this Valentine’s Day, Lubbock florists say road conditions won’t stop them from delivering their bouquets.
Jeff Gillespie, co-owner of All Flowered Up Too, says the weather will have a minimal impact on Sunday’s business, but he is asking customers to be patient.
“If you’ve already committed to order from us on that day, we will take care of those customers first, obviously. New customers, we’ll have to play it by ear. If we have a foot of snow, it may take us all day to deliver. We may deliver at 8 or 9 o’clock at night,” Gillespie said.
Jodi Willeby, at The Fig and Flower, Co., is encouraging customers to select Friday, Saturday or even Monday for delivery options to keep drivers safe.
She says the shop will work to make sure the freezing temperatures won’t cause your roses to wilt.
“Nice weather we will do porch drop-off, but with the weather like this we are not able to. Those flowers will die very quickly. If someone’s not at home, we will try to get a neighbor and tag the door. If not, we’ll bring it back to the shop and just try, keep trying to get a hold of someone,” Willeby said.
Both florists say if the cold forces a date night in, flowers will only enhance that experience.
“If you don’t want to get out and you just want to lounge around in your pajamas and have something delivered, hey that’s what we’re here for,” Gillespie said.
“Flowers just make people feel better. Just having a small arrangement sitting around the house, it’s just it’s good for the soul,” Willeby added.
Willeby says Sunday is not typically a strong day of the week for Valentine’s sales, but predictions for this year look better.
Gillespie is predicting 700 deliveries to go out on Sunday.
