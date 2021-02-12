Lubbock health dept. administers 29,849 of first COVID-19 dose through vaccine clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - (News Release) The City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic February 11, 2021 with continued focus on individuals meeting the 1A and 1B guidelines as set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services. During this clinic, 2,159 people received vaccinations. The following is a breakdown of clinic results since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department: