Tips to stay warm during possible power outage in historic cold temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning one person died, and another was poisoned with carbon monoxide because they were trying to stay warm.
The couple kept their stove burners on overnight and woke up deep into the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Lubbock fire said this couple did not have a carbon monoxide detector and if your home relies on natural gas be sure to have one and replace the batteries.
Everyone is going to try to keep warm at once and that could strain energy grids causing outages.
“It’s going to be very cold. There is going to be a lot of strain on the grid. Everybody across the united states is on high alert and we are here at home too,” Matt Rose with Lubbock Power and Light.
Although all energy sources in our region are taking every preparation, outages are possible.
Matt rose with Lubbock Power and Light said you do not need to report outages, however it’s good to have blankets, canned food, water in case power suddenly turns off.
“It’s always good, safe and responsible to have an electric outage kit at your house. Something that gives you reliable resources that is not reliant on electricity. We work hard to keep the power on. We never anticipate power outages, but with a storm of this nature, you never can tell,” Rose said.
If you are an Xcel customer, Wes Reeves suggests downloading their app to track loss of electricity.
“It’s a great way to report an outage and track an outage. You can communicate back and forth; we can provide emails and texts or even emails to hear about an outage in your area,” Reeves said.
If your using natural gas, Edward Espinoza with Atmos energy said to call 1-888-286-6700 if you experience an outage.
“Technicians will be in that specific area, speaking with customers, knocking on doors,” Espinoza said.
Again, all energy sources suggest to keep your thermostat at a consistent temperature and take measures to insulate your home.
Also be careful where you put space heaters-it can be a fire hazard.
