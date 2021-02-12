Winter Storm the Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Winter Storm still bearing down on New Mexico and Texas. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday evening through mid-day Monday. That may be elevated to a Warning on Saturday depending on any changes in model forecast data.
As the storm moves into New Mexico it will be greeted with much colder arctic air sliding west and south into the Lone Star state. That will produce extremely low temperatures at night and during the day over the weekend into next week. It also means increasing winds, so wind chill temps will vary from 15-25+ Below Zero Sunday and into Monday. Another issue will be widespread snow, some heavy from the storm as it tracks over southern Rockies and across Texas.
Icy roads will continue on Saturday due to freezing fog overnight and some lite snow. Road conditions will get much worse by Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday.
Snow amounts are expected to vary from 2″ up to 7″ over the next 3-5 days. As the weekend storm moves east another storm will move over the area Tuesday into Wednesday.
Temperatures will finally climb above the freezing mark by late next week. The amount of snowfall on Monday and Tuesday will impact when temps will return to above freezing.
