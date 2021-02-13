First Alert Weather Day today, Sunday, and Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter Storm Watch in effect until noon Monday. A Winter Storm Warning is possible in the coming hours.
Temperatures today will only reach the low 20s in Lubbock, under cloudy skies. A general north wind will continue to bring in frigid air across the region. Temperatures will continue to drop into Monday, with a low of -5° possible Monday morning. If this occurs, it will be the coldest morning since January 13th, 1963.
We will likely remain below freezing until at least Thursday afternoon. We’ve been below freezing since this past Thursday evening. The overall streak below 32° was 207 hours back in December 1983. We are not expected to be below freezing that long. Right now, the forecast is about 166 hours total.
Saturday will remain fairly dry as far as snowfall is concerned, however the chance for snow comes late this evening, and continues overnight and even into Sunday afternoon. Around 4-7″ are expected, with localized heavier amounts up to 10″.
TODAY: High of 21°, cloudy, ENE 10mph
TONIGHT: Snow, low of 8°, ESE 15, wind chill below -5°
A little snow is possible again midweek, before we finally see more sunshine and temperature above freezing by Thursday.
