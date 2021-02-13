Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Friday night.
Girls B-District Playoffs
Frenship, El Paso Eastwood ppd.
Coronado 46, Plainview 73
Lamesa, Alpine ppd.
Levelland 55, Dumas 46
Estacado 34, Perryton 41
Sundown 48, Smyer 20
Anton 13, Happy 61
Whitharral 33, Grady 44
Kress 35, Wildorado 61
TAPPS Girls
Southcrest Christian 57, Kingdom Prep 17
All Saints, Christ The King ppd.
Lake Country, Lubbock Christian ppd.
Boys Regular Season
Frenship, Odessa Permian ppd.
Lubbock Cooper, Lubbock High cancelled
Abilene Wylie, Coronado cancelled
Abilene Cooper, Monterey cancelled
Estacado, Snyder cancelled
Palo Duro 66, Plainview 80
Sweetwater 37, Levelland 92
Dimmitt 49, Brownfield 65
Idalou 46, Abernathy 62
Shallowater 76, Roosevelt 55
Denver City 41, Littlefield 73
Post 59, Tahoka 41
Lockney 53, Floydada 73
Sudan 26, Plains 77
Sundown 43, Seagraves 42
New Deal 54, Ralls 40
Valley 44, Hedley 49 F/OT
Smyer 60, Ropes 34
Olton 68, Bovina 39
SpringLake-Earth 71, Cotton Center 44
Spur 27, Jayton 44
Hart 24, Kress 43
Guthrie 63, Patton Springs 39
Whiteface 56, Wellman-Union 70
Whitharral, New Home ppd.
Paducah 94, Motley County 43
Southcrest Christian 27, Kingdom Prep 65
All Saints, Christ The King ppd.
Lake Country, Lubbock Christian ppd.
