Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 12

Hoop Madness KCBD (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy | February 12, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 9:13 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Friday night.

Girls B-District Playoffs

Frenship, El Paso Eastwood ppd.

Coronado 46, Plainview 73

Lamesa, Alpine ppd.

Levelland 55, Dumas 46

Estacado 34, Perryton 41

Sundown 48, Smyer 20

Anton 13, Happy 61

Whitharral 33, Grady 44

Kress 35, Wildorado 61

TAPPS Girls

Southcrest Christian 57, Kingdom Prep 17

All Saints, Christ The King ppd.

Lake Country, Lubbock Christian ppd.

Boys Regular Season

Frenship, Odessa Permian ppd.

Lubbock Cooper, Lubbock High cancelled

Abilene Wylie, Coronado cancelled

Abilene Cooper, Monterey cancelled

Estacado, Snyder cancelled

Palo Duro 66, Plainview 80

Sweetwater 37, Levelland 92

Dimmitt 49, Brownfield 65

Idalou 46, Abernathy 62

Shallowater 76, Roosevelt 55

Denver City 41, Littlefield 73

Post 59, Tahoka 41

Lockney 53, Floydada 73

Sudan 26, Plains 77

Sundown 43, Seagraves 42

New Deal 54, Ralls 40

Valley 44, Hedley 49 F/OT

Smyer 60, Ropes 34

Olton 68, Bovina 39

SpringLake-Earth 71, Cotton Center 44

Spur 27, Jayton 44

Hart 24, Kress 43

Guthrie 63, Patton Springs 39

Whiteface 56, Wellman-Union 70

Whitharral, New Home ppd.

Paducah 94, Motley County 43

Southcrest Christian 27, Kingdom Prep 65

All Saints, Christ The King ppd.

Lake Country, Lubbock Christian ppd.

