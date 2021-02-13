Lady Raiders fall to Oklahoma State 81-66

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are now three games remaining on the Lady Raiders schedule, after their 81-66 loss to Oklahoma State.
Another late second half rally saw the Lady Raiders cut the lead to single digits after trailing by as much as 14 in the first half. But the Cowgirls responded by going on a 14-8 run to close the fourth quarter and pull away for the win. Tech has now lost both games this season to Vivian Gray and Bryn Gerlich’s former alma mater.
Lexi Gordon led the Lady Raiders with 21 points to go along with three rebounds. Gerlich and Hadi Faye both finished the game with 10 points each. However, Gray struggled in her second game against her former team, recording just nine points on (3-15) shooting.
Next, Texas Tech will travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. The game is set to be aired on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
