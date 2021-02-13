Lubbock shoppers flock to grocery stores ahead of cold weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock grocery stores were packed Friday afternoon, as shoppers braced for potentially record-breaking cold and even a few inches of snow.
“It’s hard because we’re not used to, like, this kind of freeze. This isn’t normal,” shopper Liza Sanchez said.
Sanchez headed to the United Supermarket on 130th and Indiana to pick up a few last-minute items. She says her family has spent the last few days getting ready, but it still does not feel like enough.
“My husband had to go out and get like things for the pipes. I picked up a heater to put in the barn, because he wanted to have heat in there. Just stuff we don’t think about,” she said.
For some, it was just an item or two. Others filled their carts full of necessities.
“Bottled water, my dog food, my Dr. Pepper, my husband’s beer, of course,” shopper Carol Stephenson said.
“I’m doing a honey do list for my wife. Meat, vegetables, milk, bread, just the standard stuff,” Ken Patterson said.
“We’re pretty good, toilet paper seems to be in full stock, that’s always a good thing,” Wade Wilkes said.
But with the most romantic time of the year coinciding with the bad weather, people were also throwing sweet treats into the cart.
“Valentine’s Day is just right around the corner and we thought, we might be snowed in, so here we are,” Wilkes said.
Firewood was also high on the list for the weekend.
Jody York, owner of Freedom Firewood on 130th and Frankford, says they have been slammed with orders in the last week and a half.
“A lot of people stock up on just ‘cause if the electricity goes out, because anything’s possible, " he said. “A lot of people will be at home already, that’s something to do is sit in front of the fireplace.”
Hardware stores in town have told us that they’ve run out of space heaters, kerosene and firewood.
