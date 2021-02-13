Market Street sacker warms up customers’ day with positivity

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite freezing temperatures, essential workers continue to endure the cold so we can stay comfortable at home.
One Market Street sacker on 19th and Quaker says he actually enjoys his work in the cold because it is an opportunity to warm up people’s day with a little positivity.
“People have stress, anxiety and when they’re going shopping it’s a regular routine, but you never know what they are going through. So what I like to do is hype them up a little,” Darius said.
Seventeen year old Darius has been at working as a sacker for two years and every day he said he is excited to be alive and share that joy with others-even in the cold.
“I love working in the snow honestly, you get to play in the snow, dance in it, just see the clouds and the trees and the beautiful creations God made. Its so amazing,” Darius said.
Darius reminds us to look on the bright side and show appreciation to our essential workers.
