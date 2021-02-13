Salvation Army mobile canteen on the streets during bitter cold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With record cold expected in Lubbock, the Salvation Army is working to provide food and warmth on the streets with their mobile canteen.
The nonprofit organization usually takes its canteen out during disasters like hurricanes, but is now helping with bitter cold temperatures here at home.
Inside, there are items to distribute to individuals for survival such as meals ready-to-eat, water, hats, gloves, blankets and more.
Dave Freriks has been the disaster coordinator for Salvation Army Lubbock for 27 years.
He says they’re just looking to be of service to the public so no one struggles, although they may not go out on Sunday due to the expected heavy snowfall.
“It keeps people off the street and if someone wants to come in and have a prayer or a conversation, we will stop and give them a meal, too,” Dave said.
A van travels with the canteen in case anyone they meet wants to come back to the shelter and find somewhere to sleep for the night.
Dave says they’re always looking for monetary donations, along with socks, winter gloves, and knit hats.
“One time, a guy, when it was 10 degrees and 40 mile per hour winds, he was laying outside of one of the buildings downtown in shorts and a t-shirt. He was shaking so bad, we could hardly get in the canteen, but if he can survive the night, it’s worth it.”
The shelter has extra beds set up for those who need a warm place to sleep during this weather.
The address is 1111 16th Street.
You can donate online or get more information at their website here: https://www.salvationarmytexas.org/lubbock/
