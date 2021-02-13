Suspect in custody after crashing into two vehicles during police chase down 98th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries and another is in custody after a suspect fleeing police crashed into two vehicles on Friday afternoon.
Police tell us they pulled up on a vehicle burglary in progress in a United parking lot at 1701 50th Street when the suspect took off in his vehicle. The call came in around 5:40 p.m.
Police chased the vehicle, with speeds reaching 100 MPH at one point.
The suspect crashed into a passenger car at 98th and Indiana and kept going, then crashed into another vehicle at 98th and Knoxville, where he stopped and was taken into custody.
The driver of the vehicle struck at Indiana suffered moderate injuries.
Police are asking drivers to avoid these areas of 98th Street as they work the scenes of these wrecks.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.