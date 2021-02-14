Barricaded man detained in Seminole, arrested on 3 felony warrants

Seminole, Texas (KCBD) - On Sunday, February 14, 2021 at approximately 7:00 a.m., police received a call in reference to a man kicking in a door at a home located in the 400 Block of Northwest H Avenue.
An Officer and Deputy arrived on scene and the man was not in the residence.
Police were aware of felony warrants for the man.
Officers were able to track the subject to a small metal building in the backyard of the residence.
The building was locked from the inside and the man refused to come out willingly.
Other officers arrived at the scene and other methods were tried to get the subject to comply and come out of the building.
Officers then forced open an overhead door and went and detained the man.
The subject was identified as Mark Anthony Savage, 31.
Savage was arrested on the following warrants:
Parole violation- Narcotics
Evading in a Motor Vehicle- State jail Felony
Endangering a child/children- 2nd degree Felony
Savage was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Seminole Police Department, Gaines County Sheriff’s Office and the State Game Warden all assisted in the arrest.
