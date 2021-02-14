Winter Storm Warning through Sunday, Wind Chill warning through noon Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midnight Sunday. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon Monday.
Snow will continue into the late morning and afternoon, but it does look like it will ease back a bit by the evening. Roads are hazardous and wind chills are dangerous. Many places have observed wind chills of -20° already this morning. Through the end of the day we’re forecasting 3-5″ of snow total with localized heavier amounts possible.
Travel is discouraged Sunday and Monday due to roads and the potential of being stuck or stranded with the dangerously low wind chill numbers.
Temperatures will remain in the single digits throughout the day under cloudy skies. Temperatures this afternoon will likely only reach 6°, with temperatures dropping below zero tonight to about -7° Monday morning. If this occurs, it will be the coldest morning since January 13th, 1963.
We will likely remain below freezing until at least Thursday afternoon. We’ve been below freezing since this past Thursday evening. The overall streak below 32° was 207 hours back in December 1983. We are not expected to be below freezing that long. Right now, the forecast is about 166 hours total.
TODAY: High of 6°, cloudy, NNE 15-20 mph, wind chill around -15°
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, low of -5°, NNE 15-20, wind chill near -20°
Some snow returns late Tuesday and early Wednesday. While expect to finally get out of the freezing temperatures by Thursday, we may potentially reach the 60s by next weekend.
