Lubbock Slim Chickens offering special Valentines chicken and waffles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some say the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. Slim Chickens in Lubbock wants to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day by offering you and your valentines a special treat.
Danny Storey, the area manager for slim chickens Lubbock, said says the four locations in the hub city are offering heart-shaped chicken and waffles for a limited time.
Storey said the restaurant has always served waffles, but last year they tried something different.
“Our typical waffle shape is the state of Texas. We are in Texas and we’re proud of it. But during the season of love, if you will, we tried the heart-shaped waffles last year,” said Storey, “they were well received. People liked them- it’s something different.”
Slim Chickens restaurants have been a part of the Lubbock community since 2014 and Storey said he wants every customer to feel like they’re eating with family instead of visiting a restaurant.
“We do have fundraiser nights too,” said Storey. “If anybody’s ever interested, you can reach out to whatever location is nearest to you. They’ll be more than happy to walk you through that process where we do school spirit nights for different organizations within the community. We are a part of the community; We want to be a part of the community and we want to do our part in that community. Whatever we can do to help.”
