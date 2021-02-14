Man south of Dickens awakens to find blankets on fire

DICKENS, Texas (KCBD) - A man living four miles south of Dickens on Highway 70 woke up to find his blankets on fire Sunday morning.
The Spur Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in around 2 a.m. Spur, Dickens, and McAdoo fire departments were all called to the blaze.
The man, in his late 50s, was able to escape, but they say he lost everything. He is being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire has not been determined as of Sunday afternoon.
Spur VFD is reminding residents to have multiple smoke detectors in their homes and to check them regularly.
