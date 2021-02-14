Prepare for dangerous cold, powdery snow Saturday night through next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve been talking about this cold air and when it could arrive for almost two weeks now. It is arriving now.
The station was sitting at 14 degrees as of 10 p.m. Saturday, and we may not be this warm again until Monday or Tuesday afternoon.
This stretch of extreme cold weather will include Sunday, where we’ll be locked into the single digits all day long.
While dealing with this, we’ll have the snow. Right now, we’re expecting widespread 5 to 8-inch totals across the South Plains. This is going to be a powder-like snow, that is going to blow around and accumulate fast.
Some locations could have drifts of snow measured in feet. Snowfall amounts, even though we’re only a few hours out from it starting, are fluid though, due to the cold air and the fact it can only hold so much moisture at those temperatures.
With the winds, it’ll be hard to get a solid measurement because it will be blowing around so much. So definitely stay tuned to Robert on Daybreak Sunday at 8 a.m., here on KCBD.com, and the KCBD Weather app.
But snow, we get from time to time. We can handle the snow. This cold air though will be something else.
To give you an idea, the last time we saw 4 below zero was 1971, 50 years ago. This isn’t an every winter type of event.
By Monday morning, Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains will have issues with vehicles not starting, pipes bursting, and we might even have some issues with some water mains.
Be prepared with a winter survival kit as this will also expose vehicle problems. Dress for the elements, have extra blankets, even have some food on hand.
Between the cold and the snow, it could take someone a while to get to you and your stranded vehicle.
Don’t leave your vehicle if you run into issues. In these temperatures, with even a little bit of wind, frostbite and hypothermia can set in within 30 minutes.
The vehicle, even if it’s not running, can act as a barrier from the wind. A wind chill warning is in place until Monday at noon, a rarity for this part of the country, and we could see some locations with wind chill values down below -50.
Another thing to consider are the playa lakes and golf course ponds. I’m already seeing a little ice on them, and we’re going to be cold enough for long enough, they might even become covered in ice.
This ice WILL NOT be thick enough to support the weight of anything significant. I know it’s a novelty that we don’t see very often on the South Plains, but don’t let it fool you, and be sure to keep children and pets off of the ice as well.
But this too shall pass. We could see another shot of snow Tuesday into Wednesday, and maybe by Thursday we’ll see temperatures rise above freezing.
I don’t think it’ll be Lubbock’s longest stretch of temperatures below 32, but it could be close. And maybe, just maybe, we’ll see temperatures in the 50s and 60s again by next weekend into next week.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.